Updated on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 03:49 PM IST

Watch video: Indian village marks the end of Diwali with 'cow dung festival'

FPJ Web Desk
The annual 'Gore Habba' festival, where people throw and smear each other with cow dung, in Gumatapura village, Karnataka. | AFP

In Gumatapura village located on the border of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, crows pelted each other with cow manure to mark the end of Diwali.

The 'Gorehabba' festival, as it is known, is an important part of the village rituals to mark the end of Diwali.

The festival begins with the collection of manure in the afternoon from cow-owning homes which is later brought to a local temple with the help of tractor trolleys. A temple priest will then perform a blessing ritual over it.

Following this, dung is dumped in an open area and men and boys wade in the pit and throw fistfuls of manure on one another.

People from far-off towns/cities visit the village every year to be part of the celebrations

Cows and everything they produce is sacred for Hindus. Many believe that by being part of the rituals they can be cured of all sicknesses and illnesses.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 03:49 PM IST
