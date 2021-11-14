Watch video: IAF's Sukhoi-30, Mirage 2000 land on Purvanchal Expressway ahead of inauguration by PM Modi

Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircrafts Mirage 2000 and Su-30MKI fighter aircraft landed in Uttar Pradesh as part of a trial run today on an airstrip ahead of Purvanchal Expressway inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the video, a Mirage 2000, an AN-32 turboprop, and a Sukhoi-30 were seen landing on the expressway.

According to an official, the inauguration ceremony was set to be a grand event with several Indian Air Force fighter jets and transport aircraft to land on the airstrip developed to deal with a war-like crisis and carry out HADR mission.

The Purvanchal Expressway, which connects Western and eastern Uttar Pradesh, is a 340-km-long expressway, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 16. The cost incurred on the project stands at Rs 42,000 crore.

The expressway is set to have 22 flyovers, seven railway over-bridges, seven major and 114 minor bridges, six toll plazas, and 45 vehicular underpasses, according to the release.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 06:39 PM IST