PM Modi to inaugurate Bhopal's revamped Rani Kamlapati railway station on Nov 15; see pics

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, Bhopal's Habibganj Railway Station was renamed as Rani Kamlapati Railway Station. The revamped station will be inaugurated on November 15 by PM Modi.

It is the first world-class model station in the country and has all the facilities that are available at international airports. It has been developed under a public-private partnership and built by a private company.

The total cost of the station project is around Rs 450 crore. To control the crowd, separate entry and exit gates are there.

Escalators and lifts have been installed at the station to reach the platform. A seating arrangement of 700 to 1,100 passengers has been made in the open concourse. For information about the movement of trains, display boards with different languages have been installed throughout the station.

The station will also boast of food courts, restaurants, air-conditioned waiting rooms, dormitory, VIP lounge. Around 160 CCTV cameras have also been installed at the station to keep round-the-clock surveillance.

On Saturday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan thanked PM Modi for renaming Bhopal's Habibganj railway station after the tribal queen Rani Kamlapati.

Speaking briefly to ANI, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude and said, "I thank PM Modi for renaming Bhopal's Habibganj railway station after the tribal queen, Rani Kamlapati. She was the pride of Gond society. She was the last Hindu queen."

On Friday, the Madhya Pradesh government wrote to the Centre to rename Bhopal's Habibganj railway station after the tribal queen, Rani Kamlapati.

The letter from the state's transport department informed that renaming the station is also in accordance with the Central government's decision to celebrate November 15 as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' in remembrance of revered tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 04:43 PM IST