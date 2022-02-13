Watch Video: 'Hijab is our right, Hijab is our pride', women in Mumbai take to streets to protest against hijab ban in educational institutions

Opposing the Karnataka government’s hijab ban and the controversy around it, protesters have taken to the streets all over the country.

The protest over Karnataka’s hijab ban continued in Mumbai with citizens participating in signature campaigns and staging demonstrations in support of hijab.

A video showing dozens of women wearing hijab took to streets in Mumbai to demonstrate in support of the Muslim women wearing hijab. Many were seen holding placards and posters saying, "Hijab is our right, Hijab is our pride."

Thousands of people on Thursday took gathered in Maharashtra's Malegaon and protested against the hijab ban in some schools and colleges in Karnataka.

The protest was organised by 'Jamiet Ulema e Hind', a pro-Muslim organization. The protesters demanded, "Hijab is our right, take back ban on hijab." They have declared that they will observe Friday, February 11 as 'hijab day' in Malegaon.

Earlier this week on Wednesday, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray had said that there should not be a place for any other dress other than the school uniform at the schools.

Speaking to the reporters, Mr Thackeray said, "Wherever there is a uniform at schools, there should not be a place for any other dress other than that. Schools and colleges are the Centres of education, only education should be imparted there."

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah slammed Karnataka's BJP government in a series of tweets saying that the “issue could have been resolved harmoniously at the local level”. “Karnataka BJP, which politicised the issue, is now clueless on how to control the situation,” he wrote.

