Watch video: Congress sowed divisive seeds in country, says Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij amid hijab row

Amid the row over the wearing of 'hijab' in educational institutions in Karnataka, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Saturday slammed the Congress party.

He said that the seeds of divisive policies were sown by the Congress which led to the country's partition and today this division is coming in front of the country in the form of terrorism and sometimes in the form of hijab.

While speaking to reporters, Vij further said that in the name of Hindu-Muslim, Congress had divided the country.

"It is because of the divisive seed sown by Congress that the country doesn't live in peace even today, 'sometimes in the form of terrorists, sometimes in the form of Hijabs'. They got the country partitioned in the name of Hindus, Muslims," Anil Vij was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Hijab protests began on February 4 at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district in Karnataka when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes wearing hijab (a headscarf worn by Muslim women). During the protests, some students were allegedly denied entry to college wearing hijab earlier this month.

The hijab row has now also spilled over to Rajasthan in a private college where some girls wearing hijab were stopped from entering the college.

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear urgent pleas relating to the hijab row in Karnataka and said it is "watching" what's happening in the state and in hearing before the High Court.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 08:40 AM IST