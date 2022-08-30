Watch video: Hemant Soren and UPA MLAs staying in Raipur’s Mayfair resort, here's how much one room costs there | Mayfair lake resort hotel

In order to provide protection to its legislators and avert the chances of possible poaching from the BJP, the MLAs of the ruling UPA coalition of Jharkhand state landed at Raipur airport on Tuesday and reached a private luxurious hotel of Nava Raipur in a bus amid tight security.

Around 40 MLAs of the ruling Soren government of Jharkhand boarded in charter flight that landed at Raipur airport around 4.30 pm on Tuesday evening hours and reached Mayfair lake resort hotel, a congress party leader said.

As per makemytrip.com, the tarrifs of the rooms at the resort starts from ₹ 4,200 per night for club room and goes up to ₹ 1,25,000 for the Presidential Suite.

"There are apprehensions about horse-trading and BJP has obtained a master's degree in it. BJP's notoriety in forming the government by crooked means is known to everyone in India," Congress spokesperson SA Shukla alleged.

However, BJP leader of opposition Narayan Chandel said, "Instead of improving the law and order situation, the government seemed engaged in misusing the government machinery in the favour of Congress and UPA leaders."

"The recent, NCRB report and today’s incident in Raipur can easily reveal the government's position and priorities. This government seems busy providing security to VIPs rather than local people. Meanwhile, with the passing of every minute, the political situation related to Jharkhand’s Soren government is growing more complex," he added.

It has been informed, that before leaving for Raipur, UPA lawmakers were accompanied by Soren to the Ranchi airport. Soren also mentioned that he and his party are ready to face any challenge.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel reaches Mayfair resort in Raipur where Jharkhand UPA MLAs had arrived from Ranchi earlier today pic.twitter.com/pnme87hmsV — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2022