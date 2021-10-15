e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 10:46 PM IST

Watch video: Haryana Police detains one person in Sonipat in connection with Singhu border killing

"An FIR has been registered in the case," said the DSP.
ANI
Harayana Police DSP | Photo: ANI

Haryana Police on Friday detained one person in Sonipat in connection with the Singhu border incident where a corpse was found hanging with hands and legs chopped at the spot where farmers' protest is underway.

"The person has been detained from Kundli in Sonipat. An FIR has been lodged," said police. Earlier on Friday, a corpse of a man, with hands and legs chopped off, was found hanging on a police barricade at the farmers' protest site near the Singhu border, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hansraj.

The man has been identified as Lakhbir Singh resident of village Cheema Khurd in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. The deceased, about 35-36 years old, who used to work as a labourer, has no criminal record or affiliation with any political party, informed the police.

35-year-old Dalit man killed, body chopped off at Singhu border protest site; SKM alleges lynching

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 10:46 PM IST
