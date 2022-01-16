Watch video: Fire breaks out at Hyderabad's Rajendra Nagar residence, no casualties

Rangareddy, Telangana: A fire broke out at an apartment in Rajendra Nagar of Hyderabad on Sunday morning.

Inspector Kanakaiah said that they received a call around 8 am on Sunday morning about a fire incident at Ishta City Appartments under Rajendra Nagar Police station limits of Hyderabad. "We rushed to the spot and took the situation under control", he added.

According to Inspector Kanakaiah, the fire broke out due to a short circuit. "Three teams of the fire department rushed to the spot and doused the fire. No casualties and loss of property have been reported", he added.

"The case is under investigation", he further added.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 04:41 PM IST