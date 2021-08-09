Watch Video: Fire breaks out at firecracker shop in Gujarat's Anand, 1 fireman injured

A massive fire broke out at a firecracker shop in Gujarat’s Anand city on Monday, August 9. Several firecrackers burst as the shop – Mayur Fireworks – went up in flames.
One car and seven bikes were gutted along with damaging two three-storey buildings in the vicinity.
Three fire tenders reached the spot soon after the incident. While, one fire brigade personnel was injured during the operation to contain the fire.
