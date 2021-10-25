Watch video: Employment opportunities for 5,000 doctors, paramedics, says PM Narendra Modi; inaugurates nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh from Siddharthnagar. Built at a cost of Rs 2,329 crore, the medical colleges are located in Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur districts.

PM Modi, while addressing the gathering at inaugural event of nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh, said, “By opening these new 9 medical colleges over 2500 new beds are added, over 5000 employment opportunities will be generated. Earlier government has left people of 'Purvanchal' to suffer from diseases but now it will become a medical hub of Northern India."

PM Narendra Modi said Purvanchal's image was ruined by previous governments. "The same region will now infuse new hopes... people of UP can't forget how Yogi Adityanath ji had highlighted Uttar Pradesh's poor medical system in Parliament, despite not being a CM," PM Modi said.

Launching an attack on the previous governments in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Has it ever happened before that nine colleges were inaugurated? Its reason is political priorities. Previous governments were only filling their family lockers and earning for themselves. But our priority is to save poor’s money and provide them facilities.”

While eight medical colleges have been sanctioned under a Centrally sponsored scheme for establishment of new medical colleges attached with district or referral hospitals, the one at Jaunpur has been made functional by the state government through its own resources.

Under the Central scheme, preference is given to backward and aspirational districts. The scheme aims to increase the availability of health professionals, correct the existing geographical imbalance in the distribution of medical colleges and effectively utilise the existing infrastructure of district hospitals.

Under three phases of the scheme, 157 new medical colleges have been approved across the nation, out of which 63 medical colleges are already functional.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 11:51 AM IST