Watch video: Delhi’s uncontrolled COVID-19 infection rate affecting Haryana, says Anil Vij

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Sunday said that increasing coronavirus cases in Delhi have affected the NCR (National Capital Region) region and the infection rate has increased in Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonipat districts.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"The infection rate is very high in three districts of Haryana adjoining Delhi, but we do not need to panic because of this," said Vij.

He said that Haryana has adequate health arrangements to deal with the recent surge in cases.

"We have adequate arrangements to treat patients. Whether the patient comes from Delhi or anywhere else, he/she is being given complete treatment in Haryana," he said.

Haryana on Sunday reported 8,900 COVID-19 cases and six fatalities, with some of the state's districts, which fall in the National Capital Region, being the worst-affected. The active cases in the state climbed to 51,253 from 46,720 reported a day earlier.

With two fatalities reported from Panchkula district and a death each from Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala and Jind, the cumulative death toll in the state rose to 10,104, according to the health department's daily bulletin. The total Covid case count in the state has increased to 8,46,898, the bulletin said.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 11:13 AM IST