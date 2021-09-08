Watch video: Bombs hurled to scare me after I got Bhabanipur constituency charge, says BJP MP Arjun Singh

Kolkata: "It is difficult to put me under pressure," was Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh's reply after bombs were hurled at his residence in North 24 Parganas's Bhatpara. Police rushed to the spot and additional security has been deployed to ensure the safety of the BJP MP.

Panic triggered when some miscreants on motorbike came and hurled bombs at the entry gate of Singh's house. According to the police three bombs were hurled.

"Though no one was injured, the gate and portion of the barrack were damaged. We are looking into the CCTV footage to identify the criminals. The security of the MPA has also been tightened," a senior police officer of the Barrackpore police commissionerate said.

The Barrackpore MP said, "Yesterday. I got the responsibility of Bhabanipur constituency and today only bombs were hurled at my residence. This is only to scare us, but they should know that it is difficult to put me under pressure".

Meanwhile, Srihari Pandey, DC (North), Barrackpore Policesaid, "On enquiry, we found that 6-7 people came out of Mazdoor Bhawan, thrashed a boy & again entered the building. The boy then came with some people & hurled bombs at the Bhawan gate. Two persons have been detained &are being interrogated."

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar condemned the attack on the BJP MP's house and demanded prompt action from the West Bengal police. He also said that wanton violence in the state shows no sign of abating.

Taking to Twitter, Dhankar said "Wanton violence in WB shows no sign of abating. Bomb explosions this morning outside the residence of Member Parliament @ArjunSinghWB is worrisome on law and order. Expect prompt action @WBPolice. As regards his security the issue has earlier been flagged @MamataOfficial."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the BJP took to Twitter to lash out at the Mamata Banerjee government over the incident. “If houses of MPs and MLAs are not secured, then anyone can understand the condition of common man in Bengal. This incident shows that goondaraj is continuing in Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government," said Ritesh Tiwari, vice-president of BJP’s Bengal unit.

Bengal CM’s friend-turned-foe Suvendu Adhikari tweeted, “Hurling bombs at MP @ArjunsinghWB’s residence validates our allegation that the perpetrators have been assured of impunity by their handlers within WB Administration. Otherwise they won’t dare to execute such act. However, @ArjunsinghWB is made of steel, won’t be intimidated."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Trinamool Congress state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, "They (BJP) might have some internal problem and it can be a result of that. How do we know about all these things? We are not interested even".

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 01:39 PM IST