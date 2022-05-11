Watch Video: Assam CM Himanta Biswas Sarma mistakenly refers to Amit Shah as 'Prime Minister', Congress takes a dig

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accidentally referred to Amit Shah as 'Prime Minister' while speaking at a public event.

A senior BJP leader told NTDV that it was a slip of tongue, but that hasn't stopped the Congress from sharing the clip and raising questions like whether the ruling party has picked its "next Prime Minister".

Sarma in the video while speaking in Assamese welcomed "Prime Minister Amit Shah" and "Home Minister Narendra Modi" - an obvious mix-up - as he addressed a crowd of hundreds sitting under a large tent.

When @sarbanandsonwal Ji was the CM, MP @pallablochandas on several occasions referred to cabinet minister @himantabiswa ji as the CM in public!

Has #BJP decided its next @PMOIndia replacing @narendramodi Ji?

Or a campaign has been launched to promote @AmitShah ji as the PM? pic.twitter.com/BgqgbbajXC — Assam Congress (@INCAssam) May 10, 2022

Taking a dig at the apparent goof up, the Assam unit of Congress in a post on its official Facebook page implied that Sarma calling Amit Shah "Prime Minister" was a deliberate act, and drew parallels with an Assam MP who used to call Sarma "Chief Minister" when Sarbananda Sonowal was the Chief Minister. At that time Mr Sarma was a minister in the Assam government.

"When Sri Sarbananda Sonowal Ji was the Chief Minister of Assam, Tezpur MP Sri Pallab Lochan Das had on several occasions referred to Cabinet Minister Sri Himanta Biswa Sarma Ji as the Chief Minister of Assam in public! Is the incumbent CM doing a Das? Has BJP decided on its next PM?" the Congress said in its Facebook post.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 12:10 PM IST