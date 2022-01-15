Watch Video: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma scolds DC Nagaon for halting traffic during his visit

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reprimanded DC Nagaon for traffic jam near Gumothagaon on National Highway 37. CM was in the area to lay the foundation stone of a road, earlier today, reported ANI

#WATCH Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reprimands DC Nagaon for traffic jam near Gumothagaon on National Highway 37.



He was in the area to lay the foundation stone of a road, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/nXBEXxpu6k — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2022

Later he said that , he reprimanded officials concerned for halting traffic for him but despite clear direction by him not to create inconvenience for people during his visit. 'For over 15 minutes, National Highway was blocked including ambulances. This VIP culture is not acceptable in today’s Assam.'

Speaking to the media after inaugurating Amrit Kanon park built by the Nagaon Municipality board, the Assam CM said, "Opposition can never be zero in number, but it can be decreased if the government performs well. If the government does not perform well, then the opponents will increase." Citing his own example, Sarma said that he has good relations with all the MLAs, even of other parties. "I have good relationships with all the MLAs, not only of my own party but of other parties too. It does not mean that they should only work for BJP. Everyone should work in their own place." Further, the Chief Minister said that his main aim is to work for the development of Assam taking along all the people.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 08:43 PM IST