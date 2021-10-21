Watch Video and Pics: 100 heritage monuments illuminated in Tricolour to mark 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination feat

Archaeological Survey of India of Ministry of Culture is illuminating 100 monuments in Tricolour across the country as India achieved landmark milestone of administrating 100 crore COVID vaccinations in one of the World’s largest and fastest vaccination drive.

The illumination is taking place as a mark of respect and gratitude to corona warriors who have contributed relentlessly in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, said Ministry of Culture in a statement.

100 monuments being lit up in Tricoluor include UNESCO World Heritage Sites - Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb & Qutb Minar in Delhi, Agra Fort & Fatehpur Sikri in UP, Konark Temple in Odisha, Mamallapuram Rath temples in Tamil Nadu, St Francis of Assisi Church in Goa.

Illuminated monuments also include Khajuraho, the forts of Chittor and Kumbhalgarh in Rajasthan, the excavated ruins of the ancient Nalanda University in Bihar and Dholavira (recently accorded world heritage status) in Gujarat.

Illumination of monuments at Hampi, the world heritage site, the citadel of Vijayanagar empire in 15 and 16 century. | PIB

Remains of Fort in Dimapur, Nagaland (Kachari ancient ruins of 15th Century) fully illuminated celebrating India achieving 100 cr Covid vaccination coverage | @PIBKohima

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 08:48 PM IST