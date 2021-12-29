Watch Video: Accused of theft, minor Dalit girl beaten mercilessly in UP's Amethi; Priyanka Gandhi slams Yogi govt

In a brutal and shocking incident, a Dalit minor girl was beaten and tortured mercilessly by a man while others supported and watched in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi on Wednesday.

The video of the incident has gone viral which shows two men holding the 16-year-old girl while a third person is beating her mercilessly. The teenage Dalit girl was accused of stealing.

Accounted for being the accused and with no evidence to support the claim, the girl was dragged and thrashed multiple times as shown in the video.

An FIR has been lodged against three people after a video purportedly showing a 16-year-old Dalit girl being beaten up and molested went viral on social media, police said on Tuesday.

In a statement shared on Twitter by the official handle of Amethi Police, Circle Officer Arpit Kapoor has said they have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and arrested one Naman Soni so far.

A search has been launched to nab the accused, the DSP said.

Condemning the brutal incident, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi slammed the Uttar Pradesh government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleging that there have been 34 such incidents of casteist crime and 135 incidents of crime against women in the state while the police are just taking a nap.

Warning the UP government and UP police, the Congress leader gave an ultimatum of 24 hours to catch the guilty or face agitation.

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani has also condemned the incident and expressed shock. Irani represents the Amethi seat in Lok Sabha.

(with NDTV inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 06:19 PM IST