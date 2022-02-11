Watch video: A chowk to be named after Lata Mangeshkar in Ayodhya, announces PM Modi ahead of phase-2 polling in UP

A day after Uttar Pradesh went for voting for the first phase of assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that a 'chowk' will be named after Bharat Ratna singer Lata Mangeshkar in Ayodhya.

Ahead of phase-2 polling, PM Modi was speaking at public rally in Kasganj where he congratulated UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath to set up Lata Mangeshkar Academy for music at film city.

Kasganj will vote in the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on February 20.

"A 'chowk' named after Bharat Ratna singer Lata Mangeshkar in Ayodhya. I congratulate CM Yogi to set up Lata Mangeshkar Academy for music at film city," Prime Minister Narendra Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He also targeted the opposition and alleged, "The 'Parivarwadi' people have realised that their boat has sunk and hence they've started blaming the EVM and the Election Commission." "The truth is that the people of UP are not ready to accept them and their 'Gunda Raj'," he added.

Yesterday, the first phase of voting was completed. The people voted for the BJP in large numbers for the security and development of Uttar Pradesh. Especially the women have voted in large numbers. The BJP is leading in the first phase of elections, according to the leads. The "Ghor-parivaarwadi" people have also come to know that the boat has sunk. That is why they have started raising questions over the EVM and the election commission. The people do not want to accept you. They do not want 'gundaraj'," he said.

He said the BJP's flag was flying high after the first round of voting in Uttar Pradesh while the rivals were depressed.

As the first phase of the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly concluded on Thursday, the voter turnout for the Jat-dominant belt of western Uttar Pradesh was recorded to be nearly 60 per cent.

As per the Election Commission of India's Voter Turnout application, the total voter turnout for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections was 59.87 per cent at the end of the session.

Post the completion of the seven phased elections, the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 04:35 PM IST