Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022: Increase in time fails to surpass previous polling figures; around 60.17% votes polled in first phase

Lucknow: In the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on 58 seats of 11 districts, over 60 per cent votes were polled. Despite increase in the polling time for an hour the voting percentage could not surpass the figures of previous assembly elections of 2017.

According the election commission in the first phase of UP assembly polls more than 60.17 per cent votes were polled. However, the final figures of votes would be released by the commission on Friday morning after receiving date from all the polling stations. In the 2017 assembly elections 64.22 per cent votes were polled in the first phase of UP polls on 73 seats of 15 districts. As per the information given by the commission the polling the first phase has been peaceful largely despite sporadic incidents of clashed between supporters of rival political parties and mal functioning of EVMs at few places. The Addition Chief Election Officer BD Tiwari informed that problems in EVMs were quickly sorted out and voting was restored at the polling station from where the complains were received.

The EC officials informed that voting was poor in the urban areas of Noida, Agra and Mathura while in the rural areas of Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Shamli and Bulandshaher a large number of voters turned out. In Muzaffarnagar 62.14 percent votes were polled by 5 pm while in Noida district it was 54.77 per cent only. On the Noida city seat only 48 per cent voters came out to cast their votes. Till the last report came 60.52 per cents votes were polled in Bulandshaher while 60.92 in Meerut. In rural assembly seats of Shivalkhas in Meerut district 66.50 per cent votes were polled while on the urban seat of Cantt it was 51.08.

As per the figures maximum 75.12 per cent votes were polled on the much talked about assembly seat of Kairana while the turnout was lowest 45 per cent in Sahibabad of Ghaziabad district. A total of 43420 voters used postal ballots to cast their votes on all the 58 assembly seats. These included disabled, senior citizen and polling staff.

It may be mentioned that due to pandemic the election commission has increased polling time from 7 in morning till 6 in the evening.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 08:53 PM IST