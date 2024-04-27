 Rajasthan: Maulana Beaten To Death Inside Mosque By 3 Unknown Masked Assailants In Ajmer; Probe Underway
Manish GodhaUpdated: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 06:22 PM IST
Jaipur: A Maulana in Ajmer Rajasthan has been beaten to death with sticks by three unknown masked miscreants. The reason for the murder has not been revealed yet. Police have registered a case of murder against unknown miscreants.

Ramganj police station in-charge Ravindra Singh Kheri said that the incident happened on Saturday at around 3 in the morning and the Maulana has been identified as Mohammad Mahir resident of Rampur Uttar Pradesh. Six children were sleeping in the room with Maulana.

Children told the police that three masked miscreants came to the room with sticks and started beating Maulana who died on the spot. The miscreants threatened the children also After the miscreants left, the children came out of the room and informed the people living in the neighborhood about the incident.

The police have interrogated the suspicious people but no arrests have been made so far. Police have recovered two sticks from the fence behind the mosque. Police suspect that Maulana was murdered with these sticks.

Investigation officer Ravindra Singh said that Maulana Mahir came to Ajmer seven years ago and was teaching the children here. Maulana's family is living in Rampur. After the death of mosque head Maulana Zakir Hussain on October 28 due to illness, Mohammad Mahir was given the responsibility of head Maulana six months ago.

