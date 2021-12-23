e-Paper Get App

Blast reported on the third floor of Ludhiana court building
India

Updated on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 01:45 PM IST

Watch Video: 2 dead, several injured after blast reported in Ludhiana court complex

FPJ Web Desk
Ludhiana: An explosion took place in the district court complex in Ludhiana on Thursday, police said. Two people were reportedly killed in blast at the court complex.


Initial reports said that several people have been injured in the blast.

The explosion took place in a washroom on the second floor of the District and Sessions court complex in Ludhiana around 12:22 pm, police said. Police have cordoned off the area and fire tenders are on the spot.

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi said he will be visiting Ludhiana today. "Some anti-national elements are doing such acts as Assembly elections are nearing. The government is on alert. Those found guilty will not be spared", the CM told reporters.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 12:58 PM IST
