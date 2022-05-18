WATCH: Unnao traffic police constable bursts into tears inside police station after BJP supporters abuse him

A traffic police constable in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao was caught on camera crying inconsolably inside a police station after he was allegedly humiliated. The video of the traffic police sobbing has surfaced on the social media.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the traffic police was absued by the supporters of BJP MLA when he stopped their vehicle. The vehicle had a hooter reportedly on, and the cop insisted on issuing a challan.

The constable also took a photo of the vehicle's number plate.

The video was shared by a journalist on Twitter, take a look:

In UP's Unnao, a traffic constable cries inconsolably as supporters of a BJP leader who allegedly misbehaved with him sit around at the local police station. Incident took place after traffic constable stopped a car with a hooter on. pic.twitter.com/zS0gBaNvJo — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 17, 2022

Following which the supporters of the BJP leader travelling in the car were engraged, and they insulted the policeman. They also forced the traffic policeman to accompany them to the police station.

Later, police station in-charge OP Rai and traffic in-charge Arvind Pandey called the constable there and questioned him about the entire incident. The constable said many, including the BJP leader, abused him. But soon, he burst into tears.

When inspector general Laxmi Singh came to know about the matter, she immediately sought a report. The IG directed strict action to be taken by registering an FIR against the accused. SP Dinesh Tripathi said a case has been registered against the miscreants. Further action will be taken.

