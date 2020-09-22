Watch: Udit Narayan serenades CM Yogi Adityanath with 'Mitwa' song in middle of the meeting

Several filmmakers on Tuesday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to discuss the film city project. Among those who attended the meeting included actor Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher, singers Anup Jalota, Udit Narain and Kailash Kher, lyricist Manoj Muntashir, filmmakers Satish Kaushik, Subhash Ghai, David Dhawan, Priyadarshan, Saundarya Rajnikanth, Raveena Tandon and Raju Srivastava, among others.
While some guests attended the meeting through a video conference, others met the chief minister in Lucknow.
Meanwhile, a video of popular playback singer Udit Narayan, crooning 'Lagaan' movie's 'Mitwa' song during the meeting, went viral on Twitter. The caption of the video read: "When Udit Narayan started singing for Yogi Adityanath in the middle of the meeting."
During the Chief Minister shared a presentation with the guests and assured filmmakers of all help in film making in the state. He said that the proposed film city would be spread over 1,000 acres of land.
He said that Uttar Pradesh was the heart and hub of India -- be it the Freedom Struggle movement, culture or mythology.
"We have Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura. There is Hastinapur which is related to Mahabharat. There is history and there is culture here," he added.
The Chief Minister spoke about the state's connectivity and said that the Jewar international airport project was underway and many new airports were on the anvil.
The Chief Minister also spoke about the Kumbh Mela organised by his government last year and said that the event had been appreciated worldwide.
