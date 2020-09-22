Watch: Udit Narayan serenades CM Yogi Adityanath with 'Mitwa' song in middle of the meeting

During the Chief Minister shared a presentation with the guests and assured filmmakers of all help in film making in the state. He said that the proposed film city would be spread over 1,000 acres of land.

He said that Uttar Pradesh was the heart and hub of India -- be it the Freedom Struggle movement, culture or mythology.

"We have Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura. There is Hastinapur which is related to Mahabharat. There is history and there is culture here," he added.

The Chief Minister spoke about the state's connectivity and said that the Jewar international airport project was underway and many new airports were on the anvil.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the Kumbh Mela organised by his government last year and said that the event had been appreciated worldwide.

(With inputs from IANS)