UP Film City Project: Yogi to e-meet top B-town players including Anupam Kher, Shubash Ghai and David Dhawan today

Several members of Bollywood are likely to meet UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath for discussing the film city project announced by the chief minister on Friday.
Some of these filmmakers will meet Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow while remaining others will join the meeting over video conferencing.
The list includes filmmakers like Subhash Ghai, Om Raut, Saundarya, and playback singers like Kailash Kher, Udit Narayan along with many others.
Here is the full list of people meeting the UP CM:
List of people joining on video call
Soundarya Rajinikanth
Vivek Agnihotri
Anupam Kher
Neeraj Pandey
David Dhawan
Subhash Ghai
Shariq Patel
Bhushan Kumar
Chandraprakash Dwivedi
Raaj Shaandilyaa
Raveena Tandon
Paresh Rawal
Satish Kaushik
Vishal Chaturvedi
John Mathew Matthan
Priyadarshan
Mahavir Prasad
Mahavir Jain
Anamika Shrivastava
Murad Ali Khan
Om Raut
Sandip Ssingh
Dipak Dalvi
Manoj Muntashir
List of people meeting CM in Lucknow
Vijayendra Prasad
Shailendra Singh
Ashok Pandit
Kailash Kher
Manoj Joshi
Nitin Desai
Vinod Bachchan
Padam Kumar
Udit narayan
Anup Jalota
The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has started working on establishing a “Film City” on the lines of Mumbai’s Bollywood.
Yogi has planned to hold a direct dialogue with the top filmmakers of the industry to understand their needs and requirements, the kind of rebates they require to set-up their film studios in UP, sources say.
Four sites, Lucknow-Kanpur Road, Agra, Benaras and Yamuna Expressway, have been shortlisted for the purpose. Two sites would be finalised after consultation with the producers.
“We have been asked to make our film industry police even more attractive considering the present investment scenario. Over the past decade, more than 200 feature, short and web films were shot in UP and the government offered them Rs 50 crore rebates to 56 films,” a senior official said.
The move is significant considering the ongoing spat between actor Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena over “Marathi pride and outsider issue”.
UP had already declared film as an industry two years ago and upgraded the film making policy, adding several rebates to attract investment in the sector.
Many filmmakers had approached the government with the proposal to set-up a production house, studio and editing labs etc. Some of them even identified the land but dragged the feet allegedly due to infeasibility.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)