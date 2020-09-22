India

UP Film City Project: Yogi to e-meet top B-town players including Anupam Kher, Shubash Ghai and David Dhawan today

By FPJ Web Desk

ANI

Several members of Bollywood are likely to meet UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath for discussing the film city project announced by the chief minister on Friday.

Some of these filmmakers will meet Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow while remaining others will join the meeting over video conferencing.

The list includes filmmakers like Subhash Ghai, Om Raut, Saundarya, and playback singers like Kailash Kher, Udit Narayan along with many others.

Here is the full list of people meeting the UP CM:

List of people joining on video call

  • Soundarya Rajinikanth

  • Vivek Agnihotri

  • Anupam Kher

  • Neeraj Pandey

  • David Dhawan

  • Subhash Ghai

  • Shariq Patel

  • Bhushan Kumar

  • Chandraprakash Dwivedi

  • Raaj Shaandilyaa

  • Raveena Tandon

  • Paresh Rawal

  • Satish Kaushik

  • Vishal Chaturvedi

  • John Mathew Matthan

  • Priyadarshan

  • Mahavir Prasad

  • Mahavir Jain

  • Anamika Shrivastava

  • Murad Ali Khan

  • Om Raut

  • Sandip Ssingh

  • Dipak Dalvi

  • Manoj Muntashir

List of people meeting CM in Lucknow

  • Vijayendra Prasad

  • Shailendra Singh

  • Ashok Pandit

  • Kailash Kher

  • Manoj Joshi

  • Nitin Desai

  • Vinod Bachchan

  • Padam Kumar

  • Udit narayan

  • Anup Jalota

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has started working on establishing a “Film City” on the lines of Mumbai’s Bollywood.

Yogi has planned to hold a direct dialogue with the top filmmakers of the industry to understand their needs and requirements, the kind of rebates they require to set-up their film studios in UP, sources say.

Four sites, Lucknow-Kanpur Road, Agra, Benaras and Yamuna Expressway, have been shortlisted for the purpose. Two sites would be finalised after consultation with the producers.

“We have been asked to make our film industry police even more attractive considering the present investment scenario. Over the past decade, more than 200 feature, short and web films were shot in UP and the government offered them Rs 50 crore rebates to 56 films,” a senior official said.

The move is significant considering the ongoing spat between actor Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena over “Marathi pride and outsider issue”.

UP had already declared film as an industry two years ago and upgraded the film making policy, adding several rebates to attract investment in the sector.

Many filmmakers had approached the government with the proposal to set-up a production house, studio and editing labs etc. Some of them even identified the land but dragged the feet allegedly due to infeasibility.

