UP Film City Project: Yogi to e-meet top B-town players including Anupam Kher, Shubash Ghai and David Dhawan today

Several members of Bollywood are likely to meet UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath for discussing the film city project announced by the chief minister on Friday.

Some of these filmmakers will meet Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow while remaining others will join the meeting over video conferencing.

The list includes filmmakers like Subhash Ghai, Om Raut, Saundarya, and playback singers like Kailash Kher, Udit Narayan along with many others.

Here is the full list of people meeting the UP CM:

List of people joining on video call

Soundarya Rajinikanth

Vivek Agnihotri

Anupam Kher

Neeraj Pandey

David Dhawan

Subhash Ghai

Shariq Patel

Bhushan Kumar

Chandraprakash Dwivedi

Raaj Shaandilyaa

Raveena Tandon

Paresh Rawal

Satish Kaushik

Vishal Chaturvedi

John Mathew Matthan

Priyadarshan

Mahavir Prasad

Mahavir Jain

Anamika Shrivastava

Murad Ali Khan

Om Raut

Sandip Ssingh

Dipak Dalvi

Manoj Muntashir

List of people meeting CM in Lucknow

Vijayendra Prasad

Shailendra Singh

Ashok Pandit

Kailash Kher

Manoj Joshi

Nitin Desai

Vinod Bachchan

Padam Kumar

Udit narayan

Anup Jalota

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has started working on establishing a “Film City” on the lines of Mumbai’s Bollywood.

Yogi has planned to hold a direct dialogue with the top filmmakers of the industry to understand their needs and requirements, the kind of rebates they require to set-up their film studios in UP, sources say.