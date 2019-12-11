Watch: Three thieves steal two Royal Enfields and Honda Dio scooter the same night in Bengaluru

In a shocking incident in Bengaluru, three bikes were stolen from Wellington Paradise Layout on Monday. Ina CCTV footage, the group of three thieves can be seen breaking the locks and moving the bikes in the middle of the night.

Royal Enfield Himalayan bike, Royal Enfield Classic 350 bike and a Honda Dio scooter were the three stolen bikes, reported the Indian Express.

A Kerala-based techie, Clint Tom who lost his Royal Enfiled Himalayan bike told the Indian Express, “As I checked the CCTV footage recorded by the camera installed facing outside my place, a trio was seen breaking the handle-lock first and then moving the bike away.”