WATCH: Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Pulls, Slaps Man In Public; BJP Reacts After Video Goes Viral

Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Pulls, Slaps Man | Twitter

Telangana: In a shocking incident BRS leader and Telangana state Animal Husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav slapped a man at an inauguration function held in the state. The incident was caught on camera. It can be seen in the video that the minister is slapping a man in front of a huge crowd. He is being criticised on social media after the video has gone viral.

BJP shares video and slams the minister

The incident occurred during an event organised for the inauguration of the iconic Steel Bridge at RTC cross road in Telangana. The event was organised on Saturday (August 19). Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Telangana state IT and Industry minister KT Rama Rao was also present in the event. The video of the incident is also doing rounds on social media. The leader is also facing criticism for his act.

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also shared the video on its official account. BJP has slammed the minister for slapping the man. BJP said that "Minister Talasani Srinivas Create the Atmosphere In a very Rude Manner. He Slapped Tightly Because the Man Was Going in A Front Row Nearer to KTR. How can he Cross the path."

Video goes viral

It can be seen in the video that Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav is pulling a man by his collar from behind after he surpasses the minister following BRS leader KT Rama Rao. The minister then pulled the man from behind and slapped him in front of a huge crowd and also in front of minister KT Rama Rao. The misniter lost his cool on seeing the man getting closer to Minister KT Rama Rao. The furious minister pulled the man and slapped him. The minister was also seen abusing the man in presence of the crowd.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Faces ire after video goes viral

Netizens are criticising the minister for slapping the man. Social media users are slamming the minister saying that this is an example of what a power drunken politician can do. They are also demanding action against the minister by the top brass of the BRS party. They also said that the minister is desperately trying to get a ticket again and he is doing everything to stay in the good books of his political bosses.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)