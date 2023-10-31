Watch: TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu's First Reaction After Being Released Following Andhra Pradesh High Court Granting Him 4-Week Interim Bail

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu | Screengrab

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chandrababu Naidu, in his first reaction after walking out free of Rajahmundry central jail on Tuesday, thanked his supporters. Andhra Pradesh High Court gave interim bail for four weeks to Naidu, who was behind the bars in the skill development scam, in the wake of his medical issues.

"When I was in trouble, you all came on the roads and prayed for me. I will never forget the affection shown to me, not only in Andhra Pradesh but also in Telangana and across the world," Naidu told his supporters who were gathered in hundreds to receive him.

Naidu, arrested on September 9 in the scam, he walked out free at about 4 pm after being lodged in 52 days at Rajahmundry central jail.

Visuals of Naidu being released surfaced on social media. He was seen thanking his supporters, who were gathered in hundreds outside the jail. His wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari, son Nara Lokesh, daughter-in-law Nara Brahmani and grandson Devansh welcomed Naidu. Apart from Naidu's family members, TDP state president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Adireddy Appa Rao, Adireddy Vasu and some other TDP leaders were also present to receive Naidu.

