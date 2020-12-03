Watch: Superstar Rajinikanth's fans burst crackers, distribute sweets as actor announces party's launch in January

Ending years of suspense, superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday announced that he would launch his political party in January 2021. The 70-year-old actor also said that his party would fight the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and "emerge victorious."
Rajinikanth expressed confidence that his party would be able to "win elections with the huge support of people." "In the upcoming Assembly elections, the emergence of spiritual politics will happen for sure. A wonder will happen," he tweeted. An announcement on matters connected to the party launch would be made on December 31, he added.
A note attached to the tweet read: "It is certain that in the coming Assembly elections with the massive support of the people, we will win and provide an honest, transparent, corruption-free, spiritual politics sans caste and religion. Miracles and marvels will happen."
Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's fans burst crackers and distributed sweets in Tiruchirappalli after the actor's announcement.
Speaking to the reporters at his residence after the announcement, Rajinikanth recalled that he had announced on December 31, 2017, that he would launch a political party ahead of Assembly elections 2021 and contest from all the 234 constituencies in the state.
Referring to his 'resurgence' remark earlier this year, when he had said that an upsurge among people was necessary to kickstart his political journey, he said to create an ambience for such a change, he had planned to tour the state. However, it could not be done in view of the coronavirus pandemic, he said.
Recalling that he had undergone a kidney transplant in 2016 and the advice of doctors against venturing into politics since it involved active campaigning considering the pandemic, he said this aspect made him ponder over the question of entering politics as reaching out to the people was necessary.
Against this backdrop, he said, years ago when he was unwell and treated at Singapore, it was the prayers of the Tamil Nadu people that brought him back to life.
Considering people's love for him, he said even if his political entry endangered and 'snuffed out' his very life, he would only be happy as his political journey was intended for the welfare of the people.
"No one will be more happy than me even if I happen to lose my life for people's sake. I will never fail to keep my word. A political change is compulsory and very important. It is the need of the hour. If such a change does not happen now, it will never materialise. We have to change everything," he said dramatically in his inimitable style with a smile.
Asserting that he was only a tool, a catalyst for change, he said if he won in his political innings it would be people's victory and even if he lost, it belonged to the people.
The Assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu in April-May 2021.
(With PTI inputs)