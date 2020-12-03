Watch: Superstar Rajinikanth's fans burst crackers, distribute sweets as actor announces party's launch in January

Speaking to the reporters at his residence after the announcement, Rajinikanth recalled that he had announced on December 31, 2017, that he would launch a political party ahead of Assembly elections 2021 and contest from all the 234 constituencies in the state.

Referring to his 'resurgence' remark earlier this year, when he had said that an upsurge among people was necessary to kickstart his political journey, he said to create an ambience for such a change, he had planned to tour the state. However, it could not be done in view of the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

Recalling that he had undergone a kidney transplant in 2016 and the advice of doctors against venturing into politics since it involved active campaigning considering the pandemic, he said this aspect made him ponder over the question of entering politics as reaching out to the people was necessary.

Against this backdrop, he said, years ago when he was unwell and treated at Singapore, it was the prayers of the Tamil Nadu people that brought him back to life.

Considering people's love for him, he said even if his political entry endangered and 'snuffed out' his very life, he would only be happy as his political journey was intended for the welfare of the people.

"No one will be more happy than me even if I happen to lose my life for people's sake. I will never fail to keep my word. A political change is compulsory and very important. It is the need of the hour. If such a change does not happen now, it will never materialise. We have to change everything," he said dramatically in his inimitable style with a smile.

Asserting that he was only a tool, a catalyst for change, he said if he won in his political innings it would be people's victory and even if he lost, it belonged to the people.

The Assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu in April-May 2021.

(With PTI inputs)