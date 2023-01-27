e-Paper Get App
WATCH: Students in NCC uniform raise 'Allah-hu-Akbar' slogans in UP's Aligarh Muslim University; one suspended after video goes viral

Slogans of 'Allah-hu-Akbar' were given by students after the hoisting of the Tricolour on campus, outside Strachey Hall.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 27, 2023, 03:27 PM IST
UP: A student in NCC uniform, who in a viral video was seen raising a slogan unbecoming of the occasion during the Republic Day program at Aligarh Muslim University was placed under suspension on Friday with immediate effect pending inquiry.

In the video that has gone viral on the internet, a group of students were seen dressed in NCC uniform on the ocassion of Republic Day. Slogans of 'Allah-hu-Akbar' were given by students after the hoisting of the Tricolour on campus, outside Strachey Hall.

The Proctor of Aligarh Muslim University, Wasim Ali, said on Thursday that an order has been issued to investigate the matter. “Further action will be taken after investigation. The police have also gathered information about the incident,” Ali said.

Aligarh SP City Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said the university has been directed to take cognisance of the incident.

“A video from AMU has gone viral in which students in NCC uniforms are hard chanting a religious slogan. The university has been directed to take cognisance of the matter.

