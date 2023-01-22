WATCH: SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya targets Tulsidas; demands ban on Ramcharitmanas | File Photo

Demanding a ban on Ramcharitmanas written by Goswami Tulsidas, Samajwadi Party leader in UP and former minister Swami Prasad Maurya said that it has painted the majority population of backwards and Dalits in a bad picture.

"Maurya on Sunday said that the Ramcharitmanas written by Tulsidas is an orthodox literature where backwards and Dalit have been abused. He said that it should be either banned or the controversial parts in it, be deleted. In Ramcharitmanas wrong things have been mentioned against 52 per cent population of backwards," he said. The SP leader was talking to the media at his residence in Lucknow on Sunday.

It may be mentioned that a few days back Education Minister in Rashtriya Janta Dal-JD U Government of Bihar, Chandrashekhar had condemned Tulsidas for his cattiest and gender remarks in Ramcharit Manas.

Maurya has also taken Bageshwar Dham Saint Dhirendra Shastri of Madhya Pradesh to task and said that he speaks absurd things under the influence of cannabis. Saint from Bageshwar Dham of MP has recently been in controversy for his statements. Maurya said that if this controversial Saint has the remedy for everything then the Government must close all the medical colleges. He said that the Government has been echoing voices with this Saint Bageshwar and promoting superstitions.

Read Also Uttarakhand: Dalit man assaulted with burning stick for entering temple in Uttarkashi

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)