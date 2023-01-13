'I spoke the truth, I stand by it': Bihar Minister Chandrashekhar over his remark on Ramcharitmanas (WATCH VIDEO) | ANI

Days, after he described Ramcharitmanas and Manusmriti as books that divide society, Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar, has refused to apologise for his remark saying "I spoke the truth, I stand by it."

Speaking to ANI, Chandrashekhar said, ""I have already said what I needed to say. How many times do I need to repeat myself? I stand by what I said, it is the truth. I said what was needed to be said, Iand I stand by it. What others are saying is not my concern. What can I say about the BJP people? They are asking to cut my tongue. Get a case registered against them. Are you not seeing things? I stand by the truth, for the whole mankind."

"

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Patna: "How many times do I say the same thing? I spoke the truth, I stand by it. What do I have to do with whatever anyone says?..." says Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar on the row over his Ramcharitmanas remark. pic.twitter.com/S181f6xpeZ — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2023

Yesterday also, the minister had refused to withdraw his controversial statement on Ramcharitmanas.

"There are five to six 'Chand' of Ramcharitmanas's Sundar Kand and Uttar Kand which are objectionable and I have objection to it. That's why I said that it spreads hatred in society. I am firm on it and will not withdraw at any cost. A person announced a Rs 10 crore bounty for slitting my tongue, I want to say that please, someone get rich by doing it," Yadav had said.

Ayodhya seer Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya announced a bounty of Rs 10 crore for anyone who slits the tongue of Chandrashekhar Yadav if he does not apologise for his statement in one week.

What did Chandrashekhar exactly say?

While addressing the students at the 15th convocation ceremony of Nalanda Open University, he described Ramcharitmanas and Manusmriti as books that divide society.

"Why was Manusmriti burnt, because many abuses were given in it against a large section. Why was Ramcharitmanas resisted and which part was resisted? Lower caste people were not allowed to access education and it is said in the Ramcharitmanas that lower caste people become poisonous by getting an education as a snake becomes after drinking milk." He has said that Manusmriti and Ramcharitmanas are books that spread hatred in society as it prevents Dalits-backwards and women in society from getting an education.

"Manusmriti, Ramcharitmanas, Bunch of Thoughts by Guru Golwalkar... these books are books that spread hatred. Hatred will not make the country great, love will make the country great," added Chandrashekhar.

(With inputs from ANI)