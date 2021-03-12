Watch: RPF constable saves passenger from getting crushed under train in Goa

An alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable saved a passenger from being crushed under a running train at Goa's Vasco da Gama railway station.

The incident took place on Wednesday at 7:15 pm. The video of the incident was shared by the Ministry of Railways, which shows an unidentified passenger trying to board a special train, 02741 Vasco da Gama to Patna Superfast Express, from Platform No. 1, losing his balance and slipping into the platform gap.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of Railways wrote: "Life-saving act by RPF personnel at Vasco station in SWR! At Vasco station, a passenger tried to board the moving train 02741 Vasco-Patna express &slipped into the gap between platform and train. Passengers are requested not to board/deboard a moving train. It may risk your life."