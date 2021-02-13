Watch: Rahul Gandhi's reaction as earthquake hits during a live session

A high internsity earthquake that struck shook Delhi-NCR and other parts of India late Friday night did not disturb Rahul Gandhi while he was in the middle of a virtual interaction.

The Congress MP was in the middle of a live session with the students of the University of Chicago when the earthquake, with its epicentre in Tajikistan, shook Delhi. The Congress leader was tranquilled and carried on with the live programme.

In the middle of the interaction with historian Dipesh Chakraborty and the students, Rahul Gandhi felt the tremors of the earthquake.

While answering a question about social media trolling and media censorship by the government amid the farm protests raised by a student, Rahul Gandhi paused for a second.

"By the way, I think there's an earthquake going on," he said as he chuckled and added that his entire room was "shaking".

Although he was calm and continued to address the programme.

The other speakers were left amused looking at his reaction as he continued anwering the questions. The session was later joined by Indian Overseas Congress chairman Sam Pitroda.

The video of the meeting soon went viral on social media. The leader's calm reaction was found amusing on social media. Here is a short clip shared by one of the Twitter user.