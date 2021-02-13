Watch: Rahul Gandhi's reaction as earthquake hits during a live session

A high internsity earthquake that struck shook Delhi-NCR and other parts of India late Friday night did not disturb Rahul Gandhi while he was in the middle of a virtual interaction.
The Congress MP was in the middle of a live session with the students of the University of Chicago when the earthquake, with its epicentre in Tajikistan, shook Delhi. The Congress leader was tranquilled and carried on with the live programme.
In the middle of the interaction with historian Dipesh Chakraborty and the students, Rahul Gandhi felt the tremors of the earthquake.
While answering a question about social media trolling and media censorship by the government amid the farm protests raised by a student, Rahul Gandhi paused for a second.
"By the way, I think there's an earthquake going on," he said as he chuckled and added that his entire room was "shaking".
Although he was calm and continued to address the programme.
The other speakers were left amused looking at his reaction as he continued anwering the questions. The session was later joined by Indian Overseas Congress chairman Sam Pitroda.
The video of the meeting soon went viral on social media. The leader's calm reaction was found amusing on social media. Here is a short clip shared by one of the Twitter user.
A user wrote, "I love how Rahul Gandhi went like "btw I think there's an earthquake, my whole room is shaking" in the middle of his interaction with students of the University of Chicago and then just continued with his answer"
Earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hits north India
Tremors of the earthquake that hit Tajikistan on Friday night were felt across north India in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, the Delhi-NCR region, and Uttarakhand. It occurred at 10:31 pm. There were a series of moderate earthquakes that took place in the span of 10 hours.
According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the magnitude of the quake was 6.3.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to twitter to express concern over the incident and prayed for everyone's safety.
It created panic among the residents who rushed out of their homes. However no reports of any loss of life or damage to property was reported.