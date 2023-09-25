 WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Travels By Train From Bilaspur To Raipur In Chhattisgarh
Gandhi boarded Intercity train from Bilaspur along with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, party's state in charge Kumari Selja and state unit chief Dipak Baij, among others.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 25, 2023, 06:16 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a train from Bilaspur, where he addressed an event, to Raipur in Chhattisgarh, where polls are to be held at the end of the year.

The ruling Congress has routinely claimed the railway ministry had cancelled 2,600 trains in the state in the last few months, which was causing immense hardship to people.

Gandhi had attended 'Awas Nyay Sammelan', an event of the Congress government in the state, in Parsada (Sakri) village in Takhatpur development block of Bilaspur district in the afternoon.

Gandhi boarded Intercity train from Bilaspur along with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, party's state in charge Kumari Selja and state unit chief Dipak Baij, among others.

In photos shared by the Congress, Gandhi is seen interacting with passengers.

