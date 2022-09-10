WATCH: Rahul Gandhi told Jesus is 'only real God' by Tamil Nadu pastor George Ponnaiah in a viral video

Screengrab from the viral video of Rahul Gandhi and George Ponnaiah's interaction | Twitter

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is spearheading the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' met Padre George Ponnaiah on September 10. The priest, known for his inflammatory statements, told Gandhi scion that Jesus is the "only real God" in a video that has now gone viral.

Gandhi, who resumed the 'padayatra' from Mulagumoodu, Kanyakumari, is heard asking a group of pastors including Ponnaiah whether Jesus is a God or a form of God.

"Jesus Christ is a God, only real god, not like Sakthi and other Hindu gods," the padre can be heard saying in the viral clip from their interaction.

Pastor George Ponnaiah is infamous for his inflammatory speeches. He was previously arrested last year after a clip from his hate speech went viral. He also had to isue an apology.

Many internet users have slammed Gandhi for interacting with Ponnaiah. A Twitter user wrote, "Why are we even surprised at this Hindu hate practised by Rahul Gandhi! He doesn’t surprise me, I am more aghast by the fact there are Hindus in this country who can’t see the threat that this son of Italian, is to Hindus and India!"

Meanwhile, another user wrote, "Do not be surprised at this stance of Rahul Gandhi. He is pure Vatican at heart."

Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Congress 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is being held to combat the divisive politics of the BJP-led Union government, and to awaken the people of the country to the dangers of economic inequalities, social polarisation and political centralisation.

The Yatra will include Padayatras, rallies, and public meetings which will be attended by the senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

A 3,500-km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir has been undertaken by Rahul Gandhi which will be completed in 150 days and cover as many as 12 states.

After reaching Kerala on September 11, the Yatra will traverse through the state for the next 18 days, reaching Karnataka on September 30. It will be in Karnataka for 21 days before moving north. The Padyatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.

