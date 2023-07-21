WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi Tries To Read Out 'Scams' Of BJP Govt But Fails To Find The 'List' in Gwalior Rally

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday addressed a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior where she charged at the ruling BJP and accused it of being mired in corruption.

However, when it came to list out the scams of the Shivraj government which she accused it of, the Gandhi scion was seen fumbling to find the list of scams on her dais. She eventually skipped the part and told the audience that she will 'tell about it later'.

The video of the incident is now being pushed by the BJP supporters on social media.

In this video, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is seen saying, "The way scams after scams are taking place here, I have a very long list of it with me."

"I will take it out. The list is so long that one cannot even remember all of them," Gandhi said, while trying go through the bunch of papers on her dais.

After eventually failing to find the list, smiling Gandhi says, "I will take it out later and tell you as I am not able to find it now."

Priyanka Attacks PM Modi over delayed response on Manipur

Speaking in n Gwalior, the constituency of Union Minister and former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, she honored the memory of the esteemed freedom fighter Rani Laxmibai.

Taking aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she expressed her concern over his use of derogatory terms like "thieves" for respected senior opposition leaders. She lamented that political decorum has suffered a decline, highlighting the need for maintaining a higher level of mutual respect and dignity in political discourse.

Priyanka Gandhi criticised the Prime Minister for his delayed response to the volatile situation in Manipur, which has been engulfed in unrest. The PM's statement addressing the issue came after a staggering 77 days, following the emergence of a video exposing severe atrocities against women in the region.

This marks Priyanka Gandhi's second visit to Madhya Pradesh in a span of 40 days. On June 12, she launched her party's campaign in Jabalpur, addressing a rally. During the event, she unveiled five key schemes that the Congress would implement if voted to power in the state. These schemes include providing ₹1,500 financial assistance per month to women, offering free electricity up to 100 units, and reinstating the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).