WATCH: Police open fire, injure man threatening knife attack on public in Karnataka's Kalaburagi market; video surfaces |

Kalaburagi (Karnataka): The local police officials opened fired and injured a man who was accused for threatening of knife attack on general public in a busy market. The incident took place in Karnataka's Kalaburagi area on Sunday during the evening hours.

Kalburgi police fiar6 pic.twitter.com/YvIVwA3kpZ — Sambaji Patil (@Sambajipatil4) February 6, 2023

The accused was identified as Fazal Bhagwan. He was seen roaming around with knives and sharp weapons in his hand in the busy market. He looked threatening to the safety of the public in the market. As a result the public alerted the local police about the man.

Police open fired as self defence and for public safety

Soon as the police reached the spot, the man tried to attack them when they tried to stop him. Hence for the safety of the public and in self-defence, the police officials opened fire at him and injured him.

He was then shifted to a hospital for treatment and then arrested by police officials, said a senior police official. According to Kalaburagi Police Commissioner, Chetan, “A miscreant with a knife and sharp pieces of equipment was trying to attack the public near the supermarket. When the police tried to stop and detain him, he attacked our police personnel."

“In self-defence and for the sake of public safety, police opened fire at the miscreant. He has been shifted to the hospital. We are yet to collect the details of the accused. Once we get them, we will share them,” added the Commissioner.

'Intent of the attempted attack not known,' said Kalaburagi Police Commissioner

He further stated, “We don't know the intent behind this. We received a call from the control room. We were informed that a person was trying to attack the general public and they sought police help to save themselves from him.”

The accused was booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and was arrested after being treated for his injuries. Further investigations are underway.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Boy attacks minor with knife after she rejects his proposal in Jabalpur

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)