PM Modi fires back at Congress: 'Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan on, they want me in jail'

The newly built extension of the BJP Central Office was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. A video of the event was shared by the news agency ANI.

Party chief JP Nadda greeted PM Modi upon his arrival. In addition, it is expected that senior BJP leaders will speak at the public meeting and address the gathering of party workers at the new office.

Addressing the BJP workers at the event, PM Modi said the party was washed out in 1984 elections, but didn't blame others. He also reminded Congress, which's conducting a protest march from Red Fort to Town hall, of 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

"Country can never forget that black phase in 1984. Congress got a historic mandate in those elections, it was an emotionally charged atmosphere. We were completely destroyed in that wave, but we weren't demoralised and didn't blame others," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Journey began with 2 Lok Sabha seats is now at 303 seats. BJP is the only pan-India party from east to west and from north to south. BJP gives opportunity to the youth to progress," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also targeted the Congress for maligning country's institutions.

"We have a strong foundation of constitutional institutions. That's why to stop India, constitutional institutions are being attacked. Agencies are being attacked when they take action, questions are being raised on Courts. Some parties have started 'Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan'," PM Modi said.

He also reiterated 'Kabr khudegi' remarks attributing it to the GOP, and said: "They want me either dead or in jail."

Defining Congress as 'Dynasty, Dangai, Dishonesty', PM Modi said he won't stop his fight against corruption.