WATCH: PM Narendra Modi Braves Rain For The Indian National Anthem At Washington Airport

Still from the video showing PM Modi braving rain during the National Anthem | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited Washington DC on Thursday morning, was seen standing for the National Anthem even as it was raining. The video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi braving rain as the National Anthem played is being lauded on Twitter. Netizens and BJP leaders took to the micro-blogging site to share videos of the Prime Minister at the Joint Base Andrews in Washington, DC.

Watch the video below.

"Reached Washington DC. The warmth of the Indian community and the blessings of Indra Devta made the arrival even more special," tweeted PM Modi on reaching Washington DC.

BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra was among the first to share the video.

"In a remarkable display of respect and patriotism, PM Modi stood in the rain today to honor the National Anthem upon his arrival in the United States," wrote a Twitter user.

The video was shared by several users.

"Goosebumps" moment, said a user.

"PM Modi accorded ceremonial welcome, guard of honour upon arriving at Washington DC National anthem was being played when rain started pouring. Modi ji stood there Unperturbed of the rain," tweeted a handle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning (IST) June 22, arrived in Washington DC. The Prime Minister was accorded a grand welcome at the White House by US President Joe Biden and the First Lady Jill Biden. Videos and pictures of PM Narendra Modi sharing exquisite gifts with the US President and First Lady Jill Biden surfaced, showing the bonhomie between the leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in the US on June 20 and led the UN Yoga day celebration on June 21.