 WATCH: PM Modi Replies To President’s Address In Rajya Sabha Amid Opposition Uproar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been addressing the Rajya Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address amid heavy sloganeering from Opposition members. During the speach, PM took a jibe at Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 05:31 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in the Rajya Sabha around 5 pm to reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, a day after he was unable to speak in the Lok Sabha due to chaos and Opposition MPs allegedly surrounding his chair.

As the Prime Minister entered the Upper House, members of the treasury benches rose to their feet and chanted “Modi-Modi,” creating a charged atmosphere. Modi began his speech amid loud sloganeering from Opposition members.

Taking a jibe at Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, the Prime Minister urged the Chair to allow the veteran Congress leader to raise slogans while remaining seated. “Looking at the age of Kharge ji, I urge you, the Chairman, to let him sit and sloganeer so that he faces no discomfort. There are young people at the back, so please permit Kharge ji to sloganeer even while sitting,” he said.

Highlighting the government’s development agenda, Modi stated that the past years had marked rapid progress for the country. “In the journey of Viksit Bharat, previous years have been the years of rapid development… The country is moving ahead in the right direction at a fast pace,” he added.

Meanwhile, Opposition MPs staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha as the Prime Minister continued his address.

