Watch: PM Modi meets Afghan Sikhs ahead of Punjab Assembly polls

New Delhi: A delegation of Sikhs and Hindus from Afghanistan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Saturday.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi met an Afghan Sikh-Hindu delegation at his residence in Delhi, earlier today.



A large number of Afghan Hindus and Sikhs have been living in India, and the Indian government recently evacuated many of them following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

The Modi government has often asserted its commitment to the minorities of Afghanistan who have faced religious persecution, especially from the Talibans.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 03:09 PM IST