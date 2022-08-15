Watch: PM Modi in his Independence Day speech salutes children who don’t buy imported toys

PM Modi in his Independence Day speech salutes children who don’t buy imported toys | ANI

PM Modi in his Independence Day speech praised the children who do not buy imported toys. He said that when the 5-year-old says ‘no videshi’ there is Aatma Nirbhar Bharat running through his veins.

“I also salute the children who are saying no to imported toys. When 5 year old says 'no videshi', Aatma Nirbhar Bharat runs through his veins,” says PM Modi.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation for the ninth time from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day, said that India is the "mother of democracy" and everyone is working towards empowering every Indian at every corner of the nation.

Addressing the nation today on this historic day, PM Modi said, "India is the mother of democracy. India has proved that it has a precious ability and faced many challenges during its journey of 75 years." The Prime Minister recalled the philosophies of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

"Based on the philosophy of Gandhi ji, we are working towards empowering every Indian at every corner of the nation ... be it Dalit, women, farmers, Divyang ... from north to south, east to west," said PM Modi.

"An aspirational society is important for any nation. Today, we are proud that these aspirations are present in every household in India. Every citizen is enthisiastic and works with progress for the progress of New India. This Amrit Kaal is providing us with a golden opportunity to fulfill the dreams and goals of this aspirational society," said the Prime Minister.