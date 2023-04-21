Karnataka Elections 2023: PM Modi dials benched senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa, lauds him for his commitment to party (WATCH)

KS Eshwarappa spoke to PM Modi | Screengrab

Bengaluru: Senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa got a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanking him for accepting party's decision and lavished praises on him for his loyalty.

Eshwarappa, a five-time member of legislative assembly from Shivamogga in central Karnataka, stuck with the party despite being denied a ticket to contest upcoming polls.

In a video shared by former Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa, he is seen receiving a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who assures him of continued support despite being dropped from the party's list of candidates for the upcoming election in Karnataka. The phone call was made in response to Eshwarappa expressing his desire to run for a sixth term.

PM Modi praises Eshwarappa's commitment to the party

During the phone call, PM Modi praised Eshwarappa's commitment to the party, and said he has demonstrated your commitment to the party and that he is very happy with him and thus decided to talk to him. PM Modi also expressed his intention to meet Eshwarappa whenever he visits Karnataka next.

Eshwarappa assures PM Modi of continued support for BJP

In response, Eshwarappa assured PM Modi of his continued support for the BJP and pledged to campaign for the party's nominee in his constituency, Channabasappa. He said, "I will do everything possible to ensure that the BJP wins in Karnataka."

Later, Eshwarappa expressed his gratitude to PM Modi, saying he had never dreamt that Modi would call him. "His gesture is an inspiration," he said.

Karnataka election seen as test of PM Modi's popularity

The election in Karnataka, which is scheduled for May 10, is seen as a test of PM Modi's popularity ahead of the national elections next year. The BJP has fielded many new faces and young leaders this time, dropping several veterans and incumbents amid reports of public resentment in some areas.

Several senior BJP leaders have rebelled against the party

Several senior BJP leaders, including Eshwarappa, have been dropped from the party's list of candidates, leading to rebellion in some areas. Jagadish Shettar, another senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister, joined the Congress party earlier this week.

Eshwarappa respects BJP's decision

Despite being dropped from the party's list of candidates, Eshwarappa said on Thursday that he was not angry with the BJP and that he respected its decision. He also said that he had decided to retire from electoral politics and would focus on strengthening the party's organization.

Eshwarappa vows to continue working for the welfare and development of his constituency

"I have no regrets," he said. "I have served the people of Shivamogga for 25 years. I will continue to work for their welfare and development."