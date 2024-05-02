UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Drops Former WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh From Kaiserganj Amid Sexual Harassment Charge, Fields His Son

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has finally put an end to the suspense surrounding the candidate selection for the prestigious Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. In a significant announcement, the BJP has declared that the current Member of Parliament from this constituency, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, will not be contesting the upcoming elections. Instead, the party has given a ticket to his son, Karan Bhushan.

Ahead of the nomination, Karan Bhushan sought his father's blessings, a traditional gesture of respect, by touching his feet. Brij Bhushan, expressing his support for Karan, urged party supporters to rally behind his son and actively campaign in the region.

#WATCH | Gonda, Uttar Pradesh: BJP candidate from Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat Karan Bhushan Singh says, "I am grateful to the people of Kaiserganj. I extend my gratitude to the BJP for making me a candidate... I will file my nomination tomorrow..." pic.twitter.com/qcaQw0MeYV — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2024

Karan Bhushan, who is the President UP Wrestling Association, is scheduled to file his nomination on Friday morning at 11 AM.

Brij Bhushan's influence in Kaiserganj

Brij Bhushan's influence in the Kaiserganj constituency has been profound. Following allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against him by women wrestlers, speculations arose regarding BJP's potential candidate choices, with suggestions that a relative might be fielded.

Just days ago, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh remarked, "The name of Kaiserganj resonates not only in Hindustan but across the globe. Our workers are vigilant about the ticket, but the party has remained silent. The wedding procession is ready, but the groom is missing. However, I assert that even if the BJP declares the candidate an hour before, we will secure a resounding victory."

While the BJP did not nominate him, they did choose his son as the candidate.

Concerns over sentiments of Thakur community

Political analysts suggest that BJP's decision to stick with Brij Bhushan Sharan's family was largely influenced by concerns over the sentiments of the Thakur community. "With Brij Bhushan Singh's substantial influence spanning four neighboring seats, the BJP aimed to prevent potential backlash from the Thakur fraternity, fearing their discontent if Brij Bhushan or his family were overlooked for the ticket," remarked political analyst Suresh Bahadur Singh.

The Thakur community holds significant sway in Uttar Pradesh politics, constituting 6-7 percent of the electorate. Their historical prominence is evident through the numerous chief ministers and prime ministers hailing from this community since independence. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's stature as a prominent Thakur leader further emphasizes the importance of appeasing this influential demographic.

The fallout from the 2024 Lok Sabha elections also played a crucial role in shaping BJP's decision-making process. Despite re-electing most sitting MPs in Uttar Pradesh, the omission of VK Singh's ticket from Ghaziabad and the absence of any Thakur leaders on the 27 Lok Sabha seats in West UP sparked resentment within the Thakur community. This discontent prompted urgent intervention from the BJP's top leadership, leading to the concession of awarding the ticket to Brij Bhushan Singh's son.

This strategic move reflects the party's concerted efforts to maintain its stronghold in Uttar Pradesh amidst brewing dissent within crucial demographic factions.

The deadline for nominations in Kaiserganj is May 3, with polling scheduled for May 20.

BJP fields Dinesh Pratap Singh from Raebareli

Meanwhile, the party also named Dinesh Pratap Singh as its candidate from Raebareli, a Gandhi family bastion which has been won by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi for five consecutive times. She is now a Rajya Sabha MP and the Congress is yet to announce its candidate for the seat.