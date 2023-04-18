Karnataka Elections 2023: Jagadish Shettar blames BL Santhosh for not getting BJP ticket, Yediyurappa reacts

Senior Karnataka politician and former CM Jagadish Shettar, who joined Congress on Monday, accused BL Santhosh, the National General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), of being responsible for his denial of a ticket to contest in the upcoming election from the Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency.

On Monday, Shettar did not hold the BJP's central leadership accountable for denying him the ticket but mentioned that he would address the matter at an appropriate time.

BL Santhosh is the main reason for not getting ticket: Shettar

"My name was in the list sent by the core committee. I don't know what happened in the Central Election Committee meeting. If they had offered me some other position earlier respectfully, I would have accepted it. BL Santhosh is the main reason for missing the ticket. For some people, the party is not important but individuals are. To disturb one seat, you destroyed the party," Shettar told News9.

"What is happening in all Assembly constituencies of Karnataka, it shows that Lingayat community people are upset and because of his (BL Santosh) attitude everyone is upset. It is affecting the entire system of the party," Shettar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Mahesh Tenginkai has been nominated by the BJP to run for the Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency, a seat that Shettar had previously won six consecutive times.

BJP treated me like a child, have won 6 elections: Shettar

Shettar conveyed his discontent with the BJP for treating him in a condescending manner like a child.

"Dharmendra Pradhan called me and said that I will not get a ticket. He said that he will send a form and asked me to sign it. He treated me like a child. I have won elections six times," the former Karnataka CM said.

In addition, he held BL Santhosh responsible for the BJP's choice to not grant a ticket to the current MLA SA Ramadas for the Krishnaraja seat.

Without specifically mentioning anyone, Shettar criticised the Karnataka BJP on Monday for being dominated by a small group of leaders.

"A handful of people are controlling the party and they are hindering the party's growth for their personal growth. I don't want to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, J.P. Naddaji or central leadership as they might not be aware of developments happening here," he said at Press Conference at Congress party office in Bengaluru.

Yediyurappa reacts on Shettar's charge

Reacting to Shettar's allegation against Santhosh, former CM BS Yediyurappa said he didn't agree with the statement of Shettar.

"I don't agree with the statement of Jagadish Shettar accusing BL Santhosh. We are still very much confident that we will win more than 150 seats," Yediyurappa said.

