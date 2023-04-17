Karnataka Elections 2023: CM Bommai says Jagdish Shettar will be 'used and thrown out' by Congress |

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai broke silence after senior BJP leader Jagadish Shettar quit party and joined the Congress party on Monday. Bommai criticised Shettar's move and said that he has gone to a party which expelled state's veteran leaders.

Bommai alleged Shettar will be insulted and thrown out

He also alleged that Shettar will be honoured until the elections are over and later will be insulted and eventually thrown out of the party. Bommai also stated confidence about having the support of Lingayats as the party has prominent leadership of BS Yediyurappa.

"Jagadish Shettar has gone to the party that expelled Veerendra Patil, Bangarappa and Devaraj Urs. First honour and then insult after the election. Jagdish Shettar will be used and thrown out. Till BS Yediyurappa is with us, Lingayats will be with us, " said Karnataka CM Bommai.

Jagadish Shettar joined Congress today

After being humiliated by the BJP, former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Lingayat leader from north Karnataka Jagadish Shettar joined the Congress party on Monday. Shettar reached the state Congress office today early morning. He joined the party in the presence of AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior Congress leaders.

Shettar resigned a day ago

On Sunday, Shettar resigned from the Assembly and was said to contest as an independent from the Hubballi-Dharwad central constituency in the May 10 Assembly elections. Shettar said he would resign from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Lingayat leader may join the Congress soon, said reports.

“I will take a decision about joining any other party by this evening. I will go to Bangalore and give my resignation to the party. The high command has offered me Rajya Sabha membership but I did not accept it,” Shettar said.