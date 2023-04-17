Karnataka Elections 2023: Jagadish Shettar was offered big post in BJP by Amit Shah, says CM Bommai |

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had promised a big post to former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar in Delhi, Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai said after Mr Shettar resigned as MLA on Sunday.

"Jagadish Shettar has been a senior and an important leader in this region. JP Nadda and Union Home Minister had promised a big post in Delhi to Shettar. Everything would have been fine if the former CM had continued," Basavaraj Bommai told media in Hubballi.

Shettar moved to Congress after quitting BJP

Shettar joined the Congress today after being dropped by the BJP as a candidate for next month's election, becoming the second prominent leader to switch sides since last week.

Earlier, on Sunday, Mr Shettar alleged that some Karnataka BJP leaders were mishandling the party in the State.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and CM Basavraj Bommai met Mr Shettar at his Hubballi residence. They offered him that his family members could contest the election and would be given other important positions, but he refused.

Shettar was offer big post by party heads of BJP

According to BJP sources, after Pradhan and Chief Minister's visit, BJP top brass also called Shettar and offered him the post of governor or central minister, but he refused to take the offers.

He said that he only wants to work as MLA for his constituency, and has no desire for any big post. "Now, I have decided to resign from the party. I will not take back my decision even if they decide to give me the ticket," Mr Shettar was quoted as saying.