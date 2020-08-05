Watch: Navika Kumar and Sambit Patra's duet on live TV

India has waited for this day and it has finally arrived. PM Modi has arrived at the Ram Janmabhoomi site and the Bhoomi Pujan has already begun.

Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan is celebrated with fervor not only in Ayodhya but also in other parts of the country. Temples across India are slated to hold prayers ahead of the Bhoomi Pujan. Bhajans and mantras can also be heard in these temples. Interestingly, you can even watch journalists on-air singing bhajans with all the excitement.

Times Now journalist and anchor Navika Kumar and BJP leader Sambit Patra surely had a gala time singing Shri Ramachandra Kripalu on air just few minutes ahead of the puja.

Rahul Shivshankar, Navika Kumar and Sambit Patra were talking about how Lord Ram has been a part of our lives since school days.