Watch: Modi asks media personnel if they are okay

The monsoon session of the Parliament commenced on Monday with Lok Sabha assembling first. The lower House paid tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee, Congress MP H. Vasantha Kumar, Pandit Jasraj and 13 former parliamentarians, who passed away recently.

But, ahead of the parliament session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed media. PM Modi had a candid conversation with media persons, where he enquired about their health and well-being of their family members.

The video of the conversation was shared on Twitter by BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje. While sharing the video she wrote, “That’s our PM Sri @narendramodi Ji! While he address the media before the commencement of Parliament Session, he enquiries about the well-being of media personnel & their families! He cares for the whole 1.3B family of India!"