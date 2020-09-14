Watch: Modi asks media personnel if they are okay

The monsoon session of the Parliament commenced on Monday with Lok Sabha assembling first. The lower House paid tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee, Congress MP H. Vasantha Kumar, Pandit Jasraj and 13 former parliamentarians, who passed away recently.
But, ahead of the parliament session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed media. PM Modi had a candid conversation with media persons, where he enquired about their health and well-being of their family members.
The video of the conversation was shared on Twitter by BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje. While sharing the video she wrote, “That’s our PM Sri @narendramodi Ji! While he address the media before the commencement of Parliament Session, he enquiries about the well-being of media personnel & their families! He cares for the whole 1.3B family of India!"
Ahead of the parliament session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent out a stern message stating that Parliament will unequivocally stand behind the soldiers braving Chinese aggression on Line of Actual Control (LAC).
The Prime Minister, while speaking to the media ahead of Monsoon session, stated categorically that the parliamentarians will send out a message of their unequivocal support to brave jawans facing hardships on the border.
"We stand with the soldiers braving difficult terrain on borders. Parliament in one voice will send a message to those soldiers manning our borders that we are with them," the Prime Minister stated. He also mentioned that the situations are set to become tougher due to the onset of winters that marks heavy snowfall on the border area. "In one voice, one pledge and one feeling, we will send out a message to the soldiers that we are with them," the Prime Minister said.
