Watch: Migrants who want to go home clash with Gujarat Police, set vegetable carts on fire

Hundreds of migrant workers stuck in Surat came out in droves on Friday night, demanding that they be allowed to return to their native places amid the lockdown. According to reports, they also demanded their salaries.

Videos posted on social media showed hand-carts and tyres being set ablaze. Social distancing norms too seem to have flown out of the window as the boisterous crowd went about their alleged rampage.

As per The Quint journalist Asmita Nandy, there were also instances of stone pelting and lathi charging that followed the rampage.

"Workers here have blocked the roads and even pelted stones," DCP Surat, Rakesh Barot told ANI.