Watch: Migrants who want to go home clash with Gujarat Police, set vegetable carts on fire

Hundreds of migrant workers stuck in Surat came out in droves on Friday night, demanding that they be allowed to return to their native places amid the lockdown. According to reports, they also demanded their salaries.
Videos posted on social media showed hand-carts and tyres being set ablaze. Social distancing norms too seem to have flown out of the window as the boisterous crowd went about their alleged rampage.
As per The Quint journalist Asmita Nandy, there were also instances of stone pelting and lathi charging that followed the rampage.
"Workers here have blocked the roads and even pelted stones," DCP Surat, Rakesh Barot told ANI.
Officials on Saturday said that around 80 migrant workers, mostly from Odisha have been detained. After the incident, police personnel were deployed in large numbers in the area and the situation was brought under control.
"Hundreds of workers, mostly from Odisha, hit the streets demanding that they should be sent to their native places. They also claimed that the food served to them by an NGO is tasteless and they have to stand in queue to get the meal," ACP C K Patel said.
This is not the first incident of its kind. On March 30, over 90 migrant labourers were arrested in Surat for defying the nationwide lockdown and attacking police over a similar issue.
(With inputs from agencies)
