Watch: Man swept away, cars damaged as torrential rain batters Hyderabad

Several residential areas in Hyderabad and suburbs remained inundated on Wednesday as unprecedented rainfall has left at least 13 people dead.

Hyderabad has been lashed by rains since Tuesday evening.

The rains abated early Wednesday, but dozens of colonies both in the city and suburbs remained under water while water logging and fallen trees affected the vehicular traffic within the city and also on the national highways to Vijayawada and Bengaluru.

The heavy rains under the impact of deep depression wrecked havoc in the Telangana capital as overflowing lakes and open nalas flooded roads and colonies.

The highest rainfall in over a century paralysed the city and outskirts, plunging hundreds of colonies into darkness.

People in flooded areas spent a sleepless night. With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting more rains, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner Lokesh Kumar has appealed to people to stay indoors.

Disaster Response Force (DRF) with the help of fire services personnel and police were attending to distress calls from people stranded in flood water.

Police said dozens of people were rescued from vehicles caught in floodwaters at various places.

According to the weather office, Ghatkesar on the city outskirts received record rainfall of 32.20 cm. Hayathnagar and Hastinapuram recorded 29.45 and 28.30 cm rainfall respectively.

